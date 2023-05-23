Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $126.55 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

