Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $112.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $132.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

