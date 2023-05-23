Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

