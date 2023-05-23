Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $132.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

