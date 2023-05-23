Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

APTD opened at GBX 344 ($4.28) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 360.22. The stock has a market cap of £197.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8,600.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 311 ($3.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36).

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.44), for a total value of £3,298.68 ($4,102.84). Insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.