Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.2 %

ARCO opened at $8.99 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 195,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

