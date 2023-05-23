Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,290.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arrow Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

