Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The firm has a market cap of C$779.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

