Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
Shares of AX.UN opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The firm has a market cap of C$779.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$13.21.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
