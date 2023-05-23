Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Ascend Wellness Stock Up 6.0 %

AAWH stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.63. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.