ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $698.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $699.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.10.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

