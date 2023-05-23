ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.82) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded ASOS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.46) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $818.89.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

