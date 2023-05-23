Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($1.99) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 500 ($6.22).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of AML opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.31) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 85.66 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 749.80 ($9.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -210.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.69.

Insider Transactions at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 11,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($32,770.15). Company insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

