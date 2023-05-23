Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.64) to GBX 280 ($3.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $9.26.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

