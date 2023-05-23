Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of AUTLF stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Get Austal alerts:

About Austal

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.