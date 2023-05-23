Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Austal Stock Performance
Shares of AUTLF stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
About Austal
