AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.36 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.76 by $3.36, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,619.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,573.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,499.96. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,759.10 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.88.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.