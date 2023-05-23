Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
Avalon Company Profile
