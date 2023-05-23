AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.68.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
