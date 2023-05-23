AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

