Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.31.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Ayr Wellness Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.16.
About Ayr Wellness
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
