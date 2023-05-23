Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

AYRWF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

