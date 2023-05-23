B. Riley Raises Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target to $17.00

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Applied Digital Stock Down 1.9 %
Applied Digital stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 4.85.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
