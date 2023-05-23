B. Riley Raises Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target to $17.00

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 4.85.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,900 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

