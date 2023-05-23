B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.35. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 5,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Crocs by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Crocs by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

