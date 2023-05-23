Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.22. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $19.26.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,847.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $312,708. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

