Bank of America Trims EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price to $1.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EVgo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $3.92 on Friday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.00.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 336.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 194,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after buying an additional 339,147 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 17.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

