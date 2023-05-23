Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

