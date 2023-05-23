Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

