Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.