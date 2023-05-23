Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.