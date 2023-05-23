Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $806,831. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $203.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

