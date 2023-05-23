Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

