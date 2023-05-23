Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,996 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $289.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

