Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,383.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,383.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $751,032 and have sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

