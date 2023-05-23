Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.06 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

