Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.08 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

