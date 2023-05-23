Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.29 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 232,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 983.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 164,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 149,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $3,226,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

