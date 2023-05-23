Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.42 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.22% of Enhabit as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.
Shares of EHAB opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $609.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
