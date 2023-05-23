Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.47 Million in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,279,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,414,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $92.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.