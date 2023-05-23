Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $135.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

