Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4,279.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

