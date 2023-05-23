Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

FDL opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

