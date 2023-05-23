Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 236,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 186,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.