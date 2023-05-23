Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $56,754.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

