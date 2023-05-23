Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.37% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,833.4% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,435,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

