Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 5,336 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.38 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

