Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 52,444 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

