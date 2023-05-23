Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,705.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,666.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,130.75. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total transaction of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,710 shares of company stock worth $95,213,468. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.