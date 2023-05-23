Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,020 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 154,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,340,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.