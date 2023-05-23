Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $1.43 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WSM opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.