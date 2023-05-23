Barclays Boosts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $119.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.