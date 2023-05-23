Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,360 ($29.35) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.88) to GBX 2,250 ($27.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.37) to GBX 2,200 ($27.36) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,322 ($28.88).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,331 ($28.99) on Friday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,489.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,329.90. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 44.50 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 4,684.68%.

In related news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($62,184.08). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

