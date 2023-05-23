Barclays Trims BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price to GBX 225

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 192.14 ($2.39).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.